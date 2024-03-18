Overcast 38°

Van Full Of Cash Robbed At Gunpoint By Trio At Southgate Mall: Chambersburg PD

A trio of armed robbers is on the loss, Chambersburg police announced on Monday evening. 

The three armed robs on security camera at&nbsp;Southgate Mall in Chambersburg.

 Photo Credit: Chambersburg PD
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The call to the armed robbery of a van full of cash at Southgate Mall in Chambersburg came in at 1:05 p.m. on March 18, area police detailed in a release. 

The robbers "stole several cases containing money from a vehicle and held the occupants at gunpoint," the police said noting that they "then fled the scene in a white Ford van."

Anyone with information should contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or submit a tip online by clicking here. 

