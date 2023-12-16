Trent, as he was affectionately known, was raised in Chambersburg, PA but lived in Union Bridge, MD and — according to his obituary — had been serving active duty for the Army at the time of his death.

Daily Voice has reached out to the US Army for further information on his death and service.

More than $3,500 had been raised for Trent's family as of Friday, Dec. 15 on a GoFundMe page.

Trent graduated from the Shippensburg Area Senior High School (Class of 2003) and was a lifetime member of the Durff-Kuhn V.F.W. Post #6168, his obit says.

Survivors include his parents, Dianne L. Campbell and Kevin P. Benner; wife, Holly Kaminski; five children, Landon, Brayden, Annabelle, Callen, and Quentin Benner; brothers, maternal grandmother, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Leroy Wingert; and paternal grandparents, Rev. Wilbur and Jane Benner.

Visitation at the Fogelsanger-Bricker Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. in Shippensburg will be held on Thursday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m., with a service to follow at 3 p.m.

Click here for Trenton Benner's complete obituary and service details and here to donate to his GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.