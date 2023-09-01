Triple Fatal Maryland Crash Closes I-81 In PA (Developing)

Four tractor-trailers, at least two passenger vehicles, and several motorcycles were involved in a deadly crash at mile marker 10 on Interstate 81 South in Washington County Maryland around 11 a.m. on Sept. 1, PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler told Daily Voice.

Three people are confirmed dead, several others are entrapped, and at least one person has been airlifted from the scene as of 12:30 p.m., according to Schreffler.

As of 1 p.m., I-81 will also be closed in Pennsylvania in Franklin County to help emergency crews get to the scene, and aid in the flow of traffic, she explained.

Fire police are shutting on and off ramps starting at exit 3 and passenger vehicles will be turned back starting at exit 5, according to PennDOT.

The alternative route is 11, but it is at a "creep and crawl," Schreffler said.

The roadway in Maryland is expected to remain closed for several more hours, according to Schreffler.

This is a developing situation, so check back here for updates.

