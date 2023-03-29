PA State Police Called To Catholic Schools In 'Computer Generated Swatting'

A large number of local and state police were called to schools—primarily Catholic schools, across Pennsylvania on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

Students and staff were evacuated, and police surrounded the buildings with gun drawn, at Central Catholic and Oakland Catholic high schools.

Police were also called— although no guns were drawn— to schools in Bishop Carroll, Altoona Area, Forest Hills and Bellefonte.

Forest Hills School officials released the following statement:

"Due to suspicious activity throughout the region, we have been asked to go on lockdown by the district attorneys office. There has not been a threat made to the school at this time. Action is being taken out of an abundance of caution."

Bellefonte Area School District have cancelled for the remainder of the day, releasing the following statement:

As of 11:30 a.m. the locked downs have happened in Cambria, Blair and Bedford counties.

The “active shooter threats” were called in by telephone, “however, the calls are believed to be computer generated swatting calls,” troopers said and they are simply following protocols.

No active shooter has been found at any location and no one has been harmed.

These calls come just about 48 hours after seven people were killed at a Catholic school in Nashville.

