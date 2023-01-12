Four Years Of Fundraising Ruined By School Band Booster Theft: Authorities

More than 100 music students in Pennsylvania raised thousands over four years, to go to Walt Disney World in Florida, but now that trip has been indefinitely canceled due to a theft, authorities, and parents say.

Pennsylvania police are investigating the missing United School District High School Marching Band Booster funds, according to a release on Wednesday, January 11.

The exact amount was not disclosed, although parents and alumni say it was over $100,000.

Officials with the United School District confirm that the trip was canceled earlier this week, but the community is still hoping it will take place as the alumni group is hoping to launch a GoFundMe. At the time of publishing, this has not been set up.

The criminal investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 724-357-1960.

