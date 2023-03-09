Chambersburg Creeper Claims He Knows Elementary School Students' Mom: Police

A stranger danger incident was reported by two elementary school students in Chambersburg on March 8, 2023, police say.

The man pictured approached the two youngsters heading to Andrew Buchanan Elementary School around 8:40 a.m., according to the police release.

He "reportedly told the young students their mother requested he walk them to school, but the mother of these students indicated she did not request this, and she was unsure who the person was," police say.

Prior to approaching the students on South Sixth Street, he had been running east on Lincoln Way East, the police detail in the release.

The Chambersburg Area School District contacted the police and both entities are trying to identify the man, although the police note, "the person shown in the photo is a person of interest but not necessarily a suspect at this time."

If you know the person shown in the photo or have any information that could help in this case, you're asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at (717)264-4131.

