School Buses Tires Slashed In Chambersburg, Police Say

The police came to investigate the "criminal mischief" in the 100 block of East South Street on Feb. 26, as stated in the release.

The caller met with police and explained that they "had multiple tires on their vehicles which were punctured with an object," the police said. The exact number of school buses damaged was not shared.

The slashings are believed to have happened sometime over the week prior to the owner calling the police.

Anyone with information regarding these school bus tire slashings is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department.

