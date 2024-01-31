Rodney Sebring of Chambersburg, died at Chambersburg Hospital on Jan. 30 following a serious three-vehicle crash, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

It all started when Margaret Cole was heading south along Falling Spring Road, SR-2029, near the Briar Lane intersection. Suddenly, she drove her black Jeep Renegade into the northbound lane — side-swiping Brendan Finucane's silver Volvo S60. Then she crashed head-on into Sebring's silver Lincoln Town Car, Trooper Joshua Shane detailed in the release.

The Fayetteville Fire Department extracted Cole from her Jeep, and she was taken by helicopter to Holy Spirit Hospital with "internal injuries," Shane said.

Fayetteville and Chambersburg EMS gave life-saving treatment to Sebring at the scene, before Fayetteville EMS took him to the hospital, where he later died, according to Shane.

Finucane was unharmed, according to the release.

Additional details about Sebring were not immediately available, check back here for possible updates.

This is the second fatal head-on crash that Daily Voice reported on in Franklin County on Tuesday, Jan. 30. Click here to read about the former school bus driver, Angel Rife who died in a Mercersburg crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.