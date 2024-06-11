Ridge Ryen Rhodes, 29 of Lewistown, is accused of firing "several shots" when local police responded to the area of the 100 block of West Fourth Street and fired back around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the PSP Troop G release.

Rhodes "succumbed to injuries" after being shot by police.

The Mifflin County Coroner's Office later confirmed his identity.

The Troop G Major Case Team is assisting with the investigation, along with PSP's Forensic Services Unit, Collision Analysis, and Reconstruction Specialists.

The Mifflin County District Attorney’s office is also investigating.

Rhodes has a lengthy criminal record mainly of misdemeanors for the following beginning in 2013 as shown in court records: loitering, theft from a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, simple assault, marijuana possession, and stalking.

He has two felon convictions in 2014 for burglary and robbery, according to court documents.

Ridge grew up in McVeytown and attended Mount Union Jr/Sr High School, as detailed on his social media. He went on to work as a Tree Climber at Penn Line Family of Companies.

Additional information about his life was not immediately available. His family is welcome to contact Daily Voice with a statement or information about his funeral, memorials, or fundraisers by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

This is the second fatal officer-involved shooting in Central Pennsylvania this week. Click here to read about the shooting death of 22-year-old Kendrell Tyree Hall.

