Rebekah A. Byler, 23 of Fish Flats Road in Sparta Township was found dead by her husband in her home just after midnight on Feb. 26, according to police.

PSP Troopers were called to the home at approximately 12:26 p.m. Her other two children were found in the home unharmed. She was reportedly about 6-months pregnant at the time of her slaying.

Details about her cause and manner of death are pending the results of an autopsy scheduled at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, according to the Crawford County Coroner's Office.

Her death is considered suspicious and is being investigated as a homicide.

Troopers released the following statement about the investigation:

"PA State Police are aggressively investigating all available leads. The public is being asked to report any suspicious persons, vehicles, or activity in the area of Fish Flats Road."

A cash reward of an unnamed amount is available from Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for tips leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Corry at 814-663-2042, the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

