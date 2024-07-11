Possible Acid Leak Near Letterkenny Army Depot In Chambersburg (Developing)

The call about the hazmat situation at the base came into Franklin County Emergency Management at 9:31 a.m. on July 11.

The incident is in the 800 block of Development Avenue in Letterkenny Township and is believed to not be at the army depot itself, but details are still unclear.

Daily Voice reached out to the Depot and received the following statement, reading in full:

"The incident has taken place at a facility leased to a private company outside of depot property.However, a shelter-in-place is in order across Letterkenny Army Depot. We are taking 100% accountability of all our personnel.Emergency services are at the scene to determine the nature and extent of the situation. We will be providing more details as soon as we know more."

