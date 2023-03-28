Gotta Catch 'Em All! Rutters Pokémon Card Thief Wanted, Pennsylvania State Police Say

"Gotta Catch 'Em All" is more than the Pokémon theme song, it apparently is the Pennsylvania State Police's little known motto.

State police are trying to catch a thief "who has been stealing Pokémon Cards from Rutters," according PSP-Troop G in Lewistown.

"The individual walks into the gas station and then takes a handful of the cards and walks off," the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers say.

An incident of one of the card thefts was reported at the convenience store located at 27335 Route 75 North in Mifflintown on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 10:45 a.m., according to the release.

It is unclear how many times the person pictured has done this, but they are known to flee in a red Jeep Grand Cherokee.

A cash reward of an unknown amount is available for information leading to the card thief.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Lewistown Station at (717)320-1010, or contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

