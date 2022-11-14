55-Year-Old Turners Falls Man Guilty Of Child Rape Gets Up To 14 Years In Prison: DA

Jeffrey Fleury of Turners Falls, who was found guilty of raping a child for years, will spend at least 12 years in prison, authorities said.

A judge ruled this week that Fleury will serve between 12 to 14 years behind bars after the jury returned its guilty verdict last month, Franklin County court records show. Though, that was much less than what the prosecutor had requested. According to the Greenfield Recorder, the district attorney's office asked for a sentence of 18 to 24 years.

Testimony during the trial revealed Fleury allegedly abused the girl for two years when she was only 4 to 6 years old, the newspaper reported. The girl, now 11, kept the abuse a secret for three years before she told her grandmother about what happened.

Authorities charged Fleury with two counts of rape of a child, indecent assault on a child under 14, and witness intimidation, court records show.

The child's mother told the court that her daughter and their family would never be the same.

“She doesn’t feel normal. She doesn’t feel like an 11-year-old should at that age,” the mother said in an impact statement, per the report. “Our family was turned upside-down by this.”

