3 Charged With Trafficking Drugs After Traffic Stop For Tag Goes Awry: Police

Josh Lanier
State troopers said they found 30 packets of heroin and 62 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop last week.
Three people face drug trafficking charges after Massachusetts State Troopers noticed them acting strangely during a traffic stop on I-91 in Bernardston last week, authorities said. 

The troopers first noticed their white Subaru after it passed the patrol cruiser around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, with an unreadable temporary tag. Troopers tried to look up the vehicle with what little information they could discern on the plate, but they found nothing, state police in a press release. 

The troopers turned on their lights to pull over the Subaru, but the car continued for a quarter of a mile very slowly, authorities said. The police saw the passengers moving and hiding things before the car finally stopped. 

But they didn't do a very good job because troopers said they saw hypodermic needles and other drug paraphernalia in plain view. Police searched the car and found more than 30 packets of heroin and 62 grams of crack inside the Subaru, authorities said. 

Police arrested Joshua Francis, Tanya Francis, both of Essex, Vt., and Devon Thomas, of Hartford, Conn, and charged them with trafficking cocaine, possession of heroin, and conspiracy to violate drug law, State Troopers said. 

Authorities also charged Joshua Francis, the driver, with driving without a valid driver's license and a number plate violation, troopers said. 

