2nd Deadly Crash In PA Turnpike's Longest Tunnel In 2023: Authorities

A second deadly crash of 2023 has happened inside the Tuscarora Tunnel, authorities say.

The latest crash happened at the border of Huntingdon and Franklin counties at mile marker 187.4 west at 2:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Multiple tractor-trailers were involved in the crash and one person died at the scene, according to the Turnpike Commission and the Franklin County coroner's office.

Details about the victim were not released.

Detours were set up by Exit 161/Breezewood for just over three hours during the investigation and clean up.

This is the second deadly crash in the tunnel in 2023, as a 64-year-old woman from Mechanicsburg died in a crash on Thursday, Jan. 12. Click here to read more about that fatal crash. This is the third serious crash in the turnpike in four months, you can read about the Dec. 8, 2022 crash here.

