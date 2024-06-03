Overcast 84°

Keith Russell Dies 1 Month After Promotion To Police Chief

Less than one month after he was sworn in Greencastle Police Department Chief, Keith Russell has died, according to a release by the department on Saturday, June 6.

Keith Russell being sworn in as Greencastle Police Chief on May 7, 2024 — less than a month before he died. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Greencastle Borough Police
Chief Russell passed away from an "off duty medical death," according to the Greencastle PD. No additional information about his death was available at the time of publishing. 

He had only been sworn in as chief on May 6, 2024, the department explained. The promotion came after 23 years of police service.

Russell was also a U.S. Navy Gulf War Veteran. 

Funeral arrangements have not been released. 

"Please keep Chief Russell's family, the Greencastle Police family, and our community in your thoughts and prayers," the department concluded its release. 

