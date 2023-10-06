PA State Police 'Failed To Stop' Causing Crash During Chase In Mercersburg

The crash happened near the intersection of South Main Street and Mercer Avenue in Mercersburg Borough at 2:21 p.m. on Oct. 3, as detailed in the police release.

Trooper Spencer Taylor, 31, was driving and Corporal Michael Kishbach, 29, was in the passenger seat of a marked Pennsylvania State Police 2000 Ford Explorer, according to the release.

They were pursuing another vehicle along Icehouse Lane when they "failed to stop at a stop sign" and "continued to proceed without clearance onto Mercer Ave," as stated in the release.

That's when they struck Lydia Shank, 30 of Wayensboro's 2014 Nissan Rogue which was travelling east on the avenue, according to PSP.

The PSP vehicle continued after the initial impact, striking a "no parking sign" on the side of the avenue.

No injuries were reported and both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Cpl. Michael Kishbach is originally from Luzerne County and has been enlisted with PSP since 2016, PSP stated in a press release about his promotion in Sept. 2023.

Trooper Spencer Taylor of Franklin County graduated From PSP Academy in 2017, as abc27 reported at the time.

Both men are stationed with Troop H in Chambersburg.

They have also both been noted for their police work in news articles over the years, including a pursuit of Maryland men in 2019, as PennLive reported and a rescuing a child kidnapped by a Georgia man in 2021, as the Standard-Speaker reported.

No charges have been filed in this incident as of Friday morning.

This is the second crash involving a police vehicle that Daily Voice has reported on this week. The other crash involved the Harrisburg City police and it left 18-year-old Marion Holmes dead. Click here to read about that tragic situation.

