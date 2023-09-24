PA Marine Veteran's Road Rage Killer Still At Large, State Police Say

Donald Roy Wilt was just 26 years old when he was shot and killed on August 30, 1980.

The former Marine and his wife Rosemary were on their way back from dinner in Grantsville, Fayette County, when they were westbound on Route 40 toward Henry Clay Township.

At some point on the road, Wilt and a driver in a white Chrysler Cordoba became involved in an apparent road rage spat, witnesses told state police at the time.

Something had struck the windshield of Wilt's 1969 Chevrolet Chevette, causing it to crack.

"It also appeared that Wilt felt that the Cordoba was responsible for the broken windshield, whether from a thrown item or from a rock kicked up by the car," the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers say.

According to multiple eyewitnesses, Wilt was spotted hanging out of the window of his car, yelling to the Cordoba as they both continued west on Route 40.

That's when police say he was shot. His car slowed before crashing into mailboxes and finally a tree, troopers added.

Wilt was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Cordoba has never been identified.

Anyone with information is urged to call the PSP Uniontown Station at 724-439-7111 or the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-472-8477.

Anonymous tips can be submitted online at the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers website.

