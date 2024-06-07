PA Boy Bicyclist Hospitalized When Brakes Break, Slamming Him Into Truck

The collision happened when the boy was riding "on the wrong side of the road, [when he] collided with a truck turning onto West King Street from North Fayette Street," as stated in the police release.

The incident happened at the intersection of West King and North Fayette streets in Shippensburg at 12:05 p.m. on June 7, the police detailed in the release.

When police arrived, the boy told the officers that "his brakes were not working properly and it was his second accident on this date."

He was taken "to the hospital with unknown injuries," the police said.

Check back here for possible updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.