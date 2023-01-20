Toddler Killed, Four Firefighters Injured, Community Raises $75K+ For Girl's Family

A girl has died, four firefighters were hurt, and a family lost their home to a massive fire on Friday, January 13 but one week later over $75,000 has been raised to help the family.

Shaler Township first responders were called to the house fire at 750 Fall Run Road on Friday at 9:45 p.m., according to a release by the police.

Five people were inside the home when the fire broke out and quickly spread throughout with "flames were visible coming from the house,” police state in the release.

Two residents were transported by ambulance and two others were transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, but the youngest resident Danika "Dani" DeRamo, was found dead on the first floor of the home, police say.

The girl's father Dave and his mother Michelle "tried to go back in to grab her and the flames were to bad," family friends Sonya and Jordan Thomas wrote on a GoFundMe they created to help Dave and his wife Courtney.

Four firefighters also suffered non-life-threatening injuries while battling the blaze and all required hospital for treatment.

“Our hearts go out to the family, and all involved in the rescue of this young child. Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers,” Chief Frank said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it is believed to have started in the basement, authorities say.

Multiple verified GoFundMe campaign pages have been created for the DeRamo family. One was for the 2-year-old’s memorial funds. It has raised $9,235 of a $5,000 goal from 171 in less than five days. If you would like to donate, please click here. The GoFundMe that the Thomas's created to support her parent Courtney and Dave will also help over the funeral costs. It raised $15,520 raised of $15,000 goal from 279 donors in six days. You can donate to that GoFundMe campaign page here. Finally, 179 community members raised $51,953 of a $75,000 goal to help the grandmother Michelle DeRamo Pivirotto recover as "she also suffered severe burns on most of her body," after trying to go back into the home to save her granddaughter and her pets, according to the third GoFundMe. You can donate to that campaign here.

Someone else is also collecting clothes for the family and is asking people interested in donating to message her through Facebook here.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

