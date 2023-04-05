Murder-Suicide Orphans 3 Children In PA, Family Says

Parents with three children have been identified by their family following a murder-suicide on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Alesha Kirkwood Johns was shot dead by her husband Trenton Johns during a domestic dispute at a home on Elkin Road in Boggs Township between 5:51 and 6:11 p.m., Pennsylvania State Police explained in a release the following morning.

Alesha was attempting to leave the home when Johns pulled a gun from his pants and shot her from behind— then he turned the gun on himself, police said.

Alesha attend Butler County Community College and Kittanning High School where she was in the band and played volleyball— and where she met her husband Trenton, according to social media.

The couple is survived by their three children, the youngest is not yet 3-years-old, as detailed on their social media accounts.

Her family has released the following statement after the news of the murder-suicide was made public by police:

"We have a lot to figure out but we will get through it with love and support. Please do not come with any demands or attitudes. We are going to start taking steps tomorrow to figure things out for the children and how arrangements will be dealt with. I will keep everyone posted once we get funeral arrangements."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.