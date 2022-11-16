Maryland Man Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash In Pennsylvania, State Police Say

A 70-year-old Maryland man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pennsylvania during the snowstorm on Tuesday, Nov. 15, authorities say.

Jeff Snook was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox along Route 96, also known as Hyndman Road, in Londonderry Township when he lost control of the vehicle, Pennsylvania state police say.

Snook crossed into opposing traffic and struck another drive, before spinning out and stopping on the shoulder., according to the police release.

Snook died at the scene and the other driver was taken to Western Maryland Hospital with serious injuries, as detailed in the release.

The passenger of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries and refuse treatment at the scene, according to the police.

The family and friends who survive Snook have already been sharing about their sudden loss on social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

