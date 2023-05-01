NJ Horse Shot To Death In Shippensburg, State Police Say

The horse belonged to Standardbred Retirement Foundation located in Cream Ridge, NJ. It was being housed on McClays Mill Road in Southampton Township near Shippensburg, according to state police.

The shooting happened sometime between said 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27, and 12:30 a.m. Friday, April 28, PSP said.

Standardbred Retirement Foundation provides “humane care and services for horses in need of lifetime homes, and in crisis, through rehabilitation, training, adoption, lifelong follow-up, or lifetime sanctuary,” as stated on the organization’s website. SRF also offers equine therapy for adults and children across the US.

We were told the horse shot was a 23-year-old Chestnut Standardbred named Canadian Banker. He was penned in Bruce Rotz's lot among other horses tagged to be shipped to Canada for slaughter when SRF purchased him last October.

SRF paid for him to be rehoused and cared for at a trusted nearby farm that specializes in rehabilitating horses. Candian Banker was at that farm when he died. The shooter has not been identified and there were no witnesses or video of the incident, according to SRF.

Last year, more than 800 horses were rescued by SRF. The organization has rescued 520 horses so far in 2023. Below is a list of horses housed in Shippensburg that they are trying to rescue from slaughter.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call Trooper Abigale Haun at PSP Chambersburg barracks at 717-264-5161.

