Wanted Chambersburg Felon Cut Off His Ankle Monitor, Police Say

A probationer and convicted felon is on the loose after he cut off his ankle monitor, authorities say.

While under supervised release, 23-year-old Pedro Luis Medina De Leon cut off his ankle monitor sometime on Jan. 30., according to the Chambersburg Borough police department's release on Thursday, Feb 9.

He was out on probation after serving 147 days in confinement for simple assault, according to court records.

De Leon is now wanted on the charge of Flight to avoid apprehension, trial, or punishment.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Borough police.

