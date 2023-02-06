Police Officer Dies After Being Shot In Face Near High School In McKessport (Developing)

One police officer has died after two officers were shot in McKeesport on Monday, February 6, 2023, authorities say.

Allegheny County police were called to a shooting in the area of the 1300 block of Grandview Avenue around 12:45 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.

One officer was shot in the face it is believed that this is the officer who died, sources told Daily Voice.

The suspect supposedly fired 15 shots, and at least two struck the responding officers, who quickly returned fire— killing the suspect at the scene, sources tell us.

All schools in the McKeesport Area School District are on "an exterior lockdown due to police activity nearby," district officials explained in a Facebook post shortly after the shooting was reported.

Witnesses told Daily Voice they saw SWAT or SERT in the area by the high school and officers were seen at UPMC McKeesport Hospital.

This is a developing situation, follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.