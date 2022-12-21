Poetic Justice: PA State Police Bust Man For Allegedly Kidnapping, Killing Bratton Bard

Five days after a popular local poet was found shot dead, her alleged kidnapper and killer has been arrested Pennsylvania state police say.

Paige Nikole Kibe, 25, was found near River Road in Bratton Township on Friday, Dec. 16, according to an earlier release by state police.

Michael Jason Kennedy, 44, of Yeagertown, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, and kidnapping, among 13 other offenses related to Kibe's disappearance and killing, state police explain in the release and court documents confirm.

Kennedy remains in the Mifflin County Prison after bail was denied, according to the police.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Kent A. Smith on Dec. 28 at 9 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

Kennedy has a criminal record and has served prison time for assault court records show.

State Police say the investigation is still active and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police in Lewistown at 717-320-1010.

Kibe went to Mifflin County senior high school and enjoyed poetry, especially slam poetry, and spending time with cats, dogs, and her friends, according to her social media.

Funeral and memorial service details for Kibe have not been released, but her friends and family are sharing about their loss on social media.

