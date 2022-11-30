Penguins Defenseman Kris Letang 'Out Indefinitely' After 2nd Stroke: NHL

The Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a second stroke on Monday, Nov. 28, according to an announcement by General Manager Ron Hextall to the National Hockey League on Wednesday.

The 35-year-old father of two is "not experiencing any lasting effects of the stroke and will continue to undergo a series of tests over the next week. There will not be any further updates to his condition until all testing is completed and a medical plan is in place," as stated in the Penguins' release to NHL.

"Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing," said Hextall. "The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UPMC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority."

This is Letang's second stroke. Following his first stroke in 2014, he underwent tests that "revealed that he was born with a very small hole in the wall of his heart," the team says.

Over the last eight years ago, he has played 543 regular-season games and made 69 playoff appearances.

"I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn't right," said Letang. "While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon."

The stroke is not considered career-ending and the timeline for him to get back on the ice simply isn't being released so that he has time to recover at his own pace.

The Montreal, Quebec native has played his entire 17-year career with Pittsburgh, recording 662 points (145G-517A) in 962 regular-season games; including taking the time to the team to three Stanley Cup Championships in 2009, '16, '17. This season the 6-foot, 201-pound defenseman has one goal and 12 points in 21 games and he leads the team in time on ice with 23:54.

He is currently being cared for at UPMC.

