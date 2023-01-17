Pedestrian Struck Dead In Chambersburg, Police Say

A pedestrian died at the scene of a crash in Chambersburg on Monday, January 16, authorities say.

The crash was in the area of Loudon Street and Monticello Court in the evening hours, according to a release by area police.

The roadways were closed in the area for several hours while the police investigated the accident.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene, the Chambersburg police say.

The name of the person killed was not released but police plan to share more information related to this incident "when it is available," as stated in a release by the department.

