PA Mom Who Gave Daughter Fentanyl Posted Bizarre YouTube Video Before Murder-Suicide Attempt

The day before a Pennsylvania mom gave her 8-year-old daughter fentanyl and opiate-laced apple juice (as detailed in court documents obtained by Daily Voice) she posted a bizarre YouTube video.

The 8-year-old girl is now in emergency custody of relatives after 47-year-old Skye Contance Naggy allegedly attempted to commit murder-suicide using fentanyl she purchase "on the dark net" because "God told her they would die soon," police detail in court documents obtained by Daily Voice on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

While searching for Naggy and her daughter on Oct. 25, the police found the laced apple juice, strange letters telling her daughter to drink the juice and go to Heaven, and numerous journals and videos of her documenting her life.

A Daily Voice reader pointed out that the videos on the Pansonic camera in her home weren't the only videos she made, as they found a YouTube channel dating back four years but with only six videos-- including one for Oct. 24, 2022.

In the video she says she is "now at peace" and God is "preparing her." She also says she has been struggling with her family and she's "said somethings (she) didn't mean recently."

She goes on to mention her daughter saying "my daughter knows I tell the truth." She added that she's seen demons and repeatedly states, "no matter what happened to me... God is Love and I believe in eternity."

Towards the end of the nearly 35-minute long rambling prayer-filled video, she says, "If you're watching this and you're pure. If You're watching this and you're not hurting innocent people and things like that then you're not the one making the bad stuff happen either..." and then says "sometimes things happen to people when they are pure and innocent and lovely and God doesn't make that happen...if we experience Heaven if you're going there, we'll see things so much more clear, so much more clear."

Naggy has been charged with over 30 offenses in connection with the events on Oct. 25 including attempted murder of the first degree, attempted drug delivery resulting in death, attempting aiding suicide, corruption of minors, and kidnapping., according to her court dockets.

She has been denied bail and after leaving the mental health facility, she was taken to the Westmoreland County jail, where she remains at the time of publishing.

Her next court appearance in connection with this case is a preliminary hearing before Judge Chris Flanigan on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m.

You can watch the full YouTube video here and you can read more about this murder-suicide attempt here.

