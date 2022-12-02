Mom Whips Child With Video Game Console Controller Cord In Chambersburg: Police

"I beat the shit out of her," a mother told the police after her barefoot 14-year-old girl was found with bleeding welts on the back of her legs after running away from her mom, authorities detail in court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

38-year-old Shanon Marie Warren admitted to the brutal assault to the Chambersburg police on Nov. 19 around 9:30 p.m., according to a release by the police and confirmed in court documents.

The police had first been called to a report of a girl seen running without shoes on and then refusing to go home with her mom when she found her at a friend's home and the friend's family refused to turn the girl back over to the mom, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The officer went to speak with the girl's mom, Warren, and learned that the child had taken "her mother's medicinal marijuana and smoking it." and had been grounded for three weeks as a punishment, Officer Orion Hippensteel details in the affidavit.

The family lives one street away from a medical marijuana dispensary according to Google maps and the address provided on the court documents.

When the daughter and mother had an argument earlier that evening after basketball practice the girl became "disrespectful and defiant so Shanon admitted she slapped her daughter across the face," and the daughter also confirmed that was when "her mother began slapping her," as stated in the affidavit. But when Hippensteel spoke more with the daughter he learned that at one point her mom "grabbed a video game electric cord and began whipping her on the legs and back."

Hippensteel went back to the mother and "she admitted to whipping (her daughter) with the game cord because she just 'lost it.'"

In the affidavit, he notes that the whipping left the child with "several welts on (her) legs, some of which were open and bleeding" that he could see but it is unclear if there were any lasting physical wounds on the girl's back.

The court documents do not state if the girl has received medical treatment for her injuries, but did say she is safe and staying with a family in the area.

Warren's been charged with a misdemeanor for simple assault and held in the Franklin County Jail in lieu of $10,00 in bail, according to her court docket.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Kelly L. Rock on Jan. 24, 2023, at 1 p.m., as detailed on her docket.

