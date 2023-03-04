Mom Gives Girls 'Marijuana Edibles' Pennsylvania State Police Say

Three 15-year-olds were given "marijuana edibles" by a mom in Western Pennsylvania, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

The unnamed 42-year-old Blairsville mom gave the drugs to her daughter and two friends from Latrobe, PSP explains in a release on Feb. 27, 2023.

The incident allegedly happened at a home on Tryon Drive in Derry Township on Feb. 4 around 6 p.m., according to the release.

The case is under investigation by state police.

No charges have been filed at the time of publishing.

