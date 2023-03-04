Contact Us
Franklin Daily Voice serves Antrim Twp., Chambersburg, Greene Twp., Guilford Twp., Hamilton Twp., Southampton Twp., Washington Twp. & Waynesboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Three Dead, Dad-Son Dou Involved In One Of Two Deadly McKeesport Shootings: Authorities
News

Mom Gives Girls 'Marijuana Edibles' Pennsylvania State Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Marijuana gummy bears and marijuana.
Marijuana gummy bears and marijuana. Photo Credit: Pixabay/elsaolofsson

Three 15-year-olds were given "marijuana edibles" by a mom in Western Pennsylvania, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. 

The unnamed 42-year-old Blairsville mom gave the drugs to her daughter and two friends from Latrobe, PSP explains in a release on Feb. 27, 2023.

The incident allegedly happened at a home on Tryon Drive in Derry Township on Feb. 4 around 6 p.m., according to the release.

The case is under investigation by state police.

No charges have been filed at the time of publishing. 

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.