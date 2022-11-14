Missing Endangered Alerted Issued For Elderly Man By Pennsylvania State Police

A 70-year-old man at special risk of harm or injury has been reported in western Pennsylvania, according to state police.

Gerald Zilka was last seen in Melzena Street, Springdale Township on Sunday, Nov. 13 around 3:30 p.m., the police stated in a release on Monday, Nov. 14 around 4:11 p.m.

Zilka is described as being 5 foot 11 inches, weighing approximately 200 lbs. with black/gray hair and brown eyes.

His clothing description was unavailable but he was driving a white 2005 Ford Escape with the license plate LWT-3102.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Allegheny Valley Regional police at (412) 473-3056.

