Could his sentence be any longer? "Matthew Perry would have to live for 3000 years in order to pay his debt to society," Greene County District Attorney David Russo said.

A Western Pennsylvanian sharing the name of television's Friends star Matthew Perry, who portrayed Chandler Bing— has been sentence in connection to 13,143 felony counts of sex crimes against children, DA Russo announced on Tuesday, March 29, 2023.

Russo noted that over 2,190 of those counts were of “Rape of a Child under the age of 13”.

Perry, who is currently 44-years-old was found guilty after a four day long jury trial prosecuted by DA Russo on November 18, 2022.

After hearing the sentence Russo said the following, reading in full:

“I am proud to announce Matthew Perry would have to live for 3000 years in order to pay his debt to society, and now I would like to get back to fulfilling my promise to the people of cleaning up the corruption in Greene County.”

The Defendant was sentenced by the court to 3000 years in the department of corrections and is not eligible for parole until the year 3523.

