Maryland Man Wanted In Georgia Found In Pennsylvania, Police Say

A 78-year-old fugitive wanted in Georgia was arrested in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania on March 4, 2023, authorities say.

Gerald Lee Spessard, originally from Hagerstown, Maryland was found in "a suspicious vehicle parked at 1415 Orchard Drive," around 12:25 a.m., Chambersburg police said.

Upon investigation, he was found to have an active felony warrant from Georgia.

Spessard was then arrested and held in the Franklin County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Georgia.

He has also been charged with being an alleged fugitive from justice within Pennsylvania.

No additional details about the felony warrant were available when Daily Voice reached out to authorities in Georgia at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 6.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.