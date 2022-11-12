Maryland Man Caught In Pennsylvania With His Pants Down, Literally: Police

A 66-year-old Maryland man was caught with his pants down, authorities say.

Guy Stanton Sines of Clear Spring seemingly wanted to prove he was a "guy" by exposing his genitals on North Potomac Street in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania on Oct. 8 around 11:45 a.m., area police announced in a release on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Sines is a grandfather, according to his social media.

The exact details of the "incident" were not available at the time of publishing.

He has been charged with one count of indecent exposure, according to Waynesboro police and confirmed by court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Annie Gomez Shockey on Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m., according to his court docket.

