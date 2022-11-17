Fiery Crash Leaves One Dead, Three Hurt Near FBI In Pittsburgh Following Police Pursuit

One person has died and at least three others were hurt following a fiery crash in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Nov. 17, according to multiple media outlets and Pittsburgh public safety.

The chase led police across Allegheny County starting in McKeesport and ending in Pittsburgh’s South Side Flats neighborhood, reports WPXI.

The crash and blaze had Pittsburgh emergency crews working in the 3300 block of East Carson Street starting 8:30 p.m. lasting for several hours and closing the roadway between South 33rd Street and Becks Run Road, reports WTAE.

Pittsburgh Public Safety confirmed one person was killed but noted that Pittsburgh police were not involved, according to the outlet.

The crash was near the FBI’s Pittsburgh office and no arrests have been made, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

