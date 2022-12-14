'Family-Friendly' Drag Fundraiser Set For Rachel Heisler's Pittsburgh Controller Campaign

A "family-friendly" drag show has been announced as a fundraiser for Rachel Heisler's campaign for Pittsburgh City Controller.

The current Deputy Controller announced her candidacy for City Controller on Dec. 7, as her boss, Michael Lamb is stepping down to run for Allegheny County Auditor General.

The "Donuts & Drag" event appears to be Heisler's first campaign fundraiser for the new role.

"The incredible Chi Chi de Vivre will be performing some fun holiday tunes," the flyer for the event reads, adding that the "family-friendly" event has a starting suggested donation of $50.

Heisler's Facebook post called the event the "first annual," showing that she hoped it will not only be a success but the first of many in Pittsburgh.

People who cannot attend are being encouraged to donate to her Act Blue page.

The public is reacting to the news of the event, some saying drag "sexualizes children" and others claim "only bigots care about this sort of thing."

Several parents said they would never take their children to this sort of event which "normalizes pedophilia" and one Twitter user highlighted that adults are being charged "but kids can get in free."

Daily Voice has reached out to Heisler and her campaign for comment but has yet to hear back.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.