Crash Inside Longest Tunnel On PA Turnpike (DEVELOPING)

Tuscarora Tunnel.
Tuscarora Tunnel. Photo Credit: 511PA

A crash closed the Tuscarora Tunnel for nearly two hours on Thursday, Dec. 8, authorities say. 

The longest tunnel on the PA Turnpike was briefly stopped in both directions as crews worked at the scene of the crash between the exits for Fort Littleton and Willow Hill.

The number of people or vehicles involved is unknown, as well as any injuries. 

Daily Voice has reached out to the PA Turnpike Commission for more details, follow us for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.