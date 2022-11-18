Chambersburg Man Charged With 75 Counts Of Animal Abuse, Neglect: Police

A Chambersburg man was caught hoarding and neglecting cats, the area police announced on Friday, Nov. 18.

38-year-old Roy Thomas was arrested following a welfare check after receiving reports about the multitudes of cats seeming to be living in the unit block of West Catherine Street on August 9, 2022.

During a warranted search, the police found 25 cats in various conditions.

The cats were evaluated by veterinarians at a local shelter where "they were all deemed to be neglected of proper care," the police say.

Roy Thomas "was charged for his part in the neglect," including 25 Counts of Cruelty to Animal, 25 Counts of Neglect of Animal, and 25 Counts of Neglect of Animal, the police say and court records confirm.

Thomas has a criminal record of corrupting minors, loitering and bad checks, and served several years in prison followed by probation, according to court documents.

Additional information about the case was not immediately available when Daily Voice reached out on Friday, Nov. 18 around 2:30 p.m.

