Chambersburg Felon Who Endangered Children Escapes

A warrant has been issued for a woman serving probation for felon endangering the welfare of children but never returned for her work release job on Thursday, Dec. 8 authorities say.

27-year-old Kathleen Elizabeth Castro-Zavala of Chambersburg was released, only serving 28 days in prison, after being found guilty of a felony endangering welfare of children charge in 2020, court records detail.

Castro-Zavala was then given probation but was resentenced after a violation in July 2021, according to the court documents.

She was being housed at the Franklin County Jail during her authorized work release while serving her new sentence of 23 months in jail, court documents show.

Details about her initial case, violation, where she worked, where she was last seen, and her description were not released or were unavailable at the time of this publication.

Anyone who sees her (pictured) should can Pennsylvania state police in Chambersburg, at 717-264-5161.

