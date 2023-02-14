4 Students Shot Outside High School In Pittsburgh, Authorities Say (DEVELOPING)

Four students were shot outside of Westinghouse Academy in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood, Pittsburgh public safety officials announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14. at 2:55 p.m.

The shooting happened during school pickup, Pittsburgh police say.

The unharmed students waited inside until medics arrived and then the parents were asked to pick-up their children at Idlewild Street and N. Murtland, authorities say.

Three victims were boys and one was a girl. Three of the victims were 15 and one was 17. Three were taken to the hospital by EMS and one was taken by a private vehicle, according to the police.

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to Pittsburgh public safety. All four are in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time and police are unsure if this was targeted or random.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.