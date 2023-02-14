Contact Us
4 Students Shot Outside High School In Pittsburgh, Authorities Say (DEVELOPING)

Westinghouse Academy.
Westinghouse Academy. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Four students were shot outside of Westinghouse Academy in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood, Pittsburgh public safety officials announced on Tuesday, Feb. 14. at 2:55 p.m.

The shooting happened during school pickup, Pittsburgh police say. 

The unharmed students waited inside until medics arrived and then the parents were asked to pick-up their children at Idlewild Street and N. Murtland, authorities say. 

Three victims were boys and one was a girl. Three of the victims were 15 and one was 17. Three were taken to the hospital by EMS and one was taken by a private vehicle, according to the police. 

None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to Pittsburgh public safety.  All four are in stable condition.

There are no suspects at this time and police are unsure if this was targeted or random.

