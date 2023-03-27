22-Year-Old Falls From Parking Garage In Central Pennsylvania, Police Say

A 22-year-old fell to their death from the roof of a parking garage in Central Pennsylvania, authorities announced on Friday, March 24, 2023.

Emergency crews were called to a report of an unresponsive person laying next to a parking garage at 135 South Fraser Street, State College on Saturday, March 18 at 7:45 p.m., area police say.

Upon arrival officers found the individual to have "suffered fatal injuries consistent with a fall from above,” as stated in the release.

The unidentified person was pronounced dead at the scene.

State College Police and the Centre County Coroner’s Office are waiting for toxicology results before releasing the cause or manner of death, but said "there is no indication of foul play," police say.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150, by email at police@statecollegepa.us.

