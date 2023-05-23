Mom, 3 Daughters Airlifted From Crash On Route 16: PA State Police

Sheena Hockenberry, 39, of Greencastle, was driving a 2017 Ram west in Montgomery Township when 19-year-old Owen Mack of Mercersburg came to a stop as he prepared to turn on to Garnes Road/T-311— that's when Hockenberry "failed to yield"— striking Mack's rear bumper around 5:35 p.m. on Monday, May 22, 2023, Pennsylvania State Police said.

Hockenberry and her three daughters— ages 10, 12, and 15— were hurt in the crash and airlifted to the Hershey Medical Center.

Mack was unharmed although both his and Hockenberry's vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

The severity of the Hockenberry family's injuries is unknown. Several of their family friends have posted prayer requests on social media.

Sheena Hockenberry has been charged or cited for "following to closely," according to the police release although no court documents were available. She has previously pleaded guilty to running a light in 2020 and speeding 5 mph above the limit in 2021, court records show.

Multiple witnesses saw the crash happen, according to the PSP release.

