Missing Chambersburg Man 'Could Be Confused,' Police Say

A South Central Pennsylvania Man with a medical condition is missing, police announced on Thursday, Nov. 30. 

<p>Howard Curtis who is reportedly missing from his Chambersburg home.&nbsp;</p>

 Photo Credit: Chambersburg PD
Jillian Pikora
Howard Curtis "walked away" from his home in the 100 block of Kennedy Street in Chambersburg around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Chambersburg police said.

The police noted a special risk in this case:

"Curtis suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to be confused."

He was last seen wearing red sweatpants, and a green jacket. He also had his 

Anyone who sees Curtis or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131 or click here to submit a tip.

