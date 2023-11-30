Missing Chambersburg Man 'Could Be Confused,' Police Say

Howard Curtis "walked away" from his home in the 100 block of Kennedy Street in Chambersburg around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Chambersburg police said.

The police noted a special risk in this case:

"Curtis suffers from a medical condition that may cause him to be confused."

He was last seen wearing red sweatpants, and a green jacket. He also had his

Anyone who sees Curtis or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131 or click here to submit a tip.

