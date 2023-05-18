Missing Chambersburg Girl Could Be With Florida Runaway From Instagram, Family Says

Emily High went missing from Scotland Road in Chambersburg, PA sometime overnight on Monday, May 15, 2023, her family said.

Emily is approximately 5'2" tall and weighs around 90 lbs, Pennsylvania State Police say. Her family adds that she might be wearing a fake nose ring.

The boy is someone she met on Instagram, family friends told Daily Voice. They also told us he is "originally a homeless teen from Florida, who then was with an uncle in Ohio, kicked out from there and headed to Chambersburg after meeting Emily online somehow. He was found hiding in her closet and kicked out of the home last night, then sometime overnight Emily went missing."

He is possibly going by the name "Jay Sanrose," the family friends told us. He is described as slim built, 5'6" tall, with dark hair, tattoo on top of right hand, according to the family friends.

He is not known to have a driver's license so the pair are believed to be on-foot, the family friends told us.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Chambersburg 717-264-5161.

