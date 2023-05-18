Fair 66°

SHARE

Missing Chambersburg Girl Could Be With Florida Runaway From Instagram, Family Says

A 16-year-old girl is missing and she is thought to be with boy from Florida she met on Instagram, her family friends told Daily Voice. 

The boy known as "Jay Sanrose" and Emily High.
The boy known as "Jay Sanrose" and Emily High. Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice (right); PSP (left)
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Emily High went missing from Scotland Road in Chambersburg, PA sometime overnight on Monday, May 15, 2023, her family said. 

Emily is approximately 5'2" tall and weighs around 90 lbs, Pennsylvania State Police say. Her family adds that she might be wearing a fake nose ring.

The boy is someone she met on Instagram, family friends told Daily Voice. They also told us he is "originally a homeless teen from Florida, who then was with an uncle in Ohio, kicked out from there and headed to Chambersburg after meeting Emily online somehow. He was found hiding in her closet and kicked out of the home last night, then sometime overnight Emily went missing."

He is possibly going by the name "Jay Sanrose," the family friends told us. He is described as slim built, 5'6" tall, with dark hair, tattoo on top of right hand, according to the family friends. 

He is not known to have a driver's license so the pair are believed to be on-foot, the family friends told us. 

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Chambersburg 717-264-5161.

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE