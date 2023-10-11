Fair 63°

Man Accused Of Raping Young Child, Chambersburg Police Say

A child between the ages of 4 and 8 years old was supposedly raped by a Pennsylvania man, police announced on Wednesday, Oct. 11. 

Joselito Rojas-Perez. Photo Credit: Chambersburg PD
Jillian Pikora
An investigation has revealed Joselito Rojas-Perez, 20, of Chambersburg "forced (the young child) to have sex," the police said in a release. 

The Chambersburg police began their investigation Rojas-Perez after someone made a request on Aug. 8. 

Following the investigation Rojas-Perez was taken into custody on Sept. 1.

He is charged with felony rape forcible compulsion and felony statutory sexual assault: four to eight years old, according to his court docket. 

He has been held on $100,000 bail in the Franklin County Prison until his formal arraignment before Judge Todd M. Sponseller at 1 p.m. on Nov. 1. 

