Morris Franklin Gibson Jr., 54, of the 2200 block of Ivan Road, Guilford Township, Chambersburg, is accused of numerous sexual offenses involving at least five children in his care, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

**Warning The Following Details Are Disturbing And May Upset Some Readers. To Skip This, Scroll To the Next Bolded Section**

On Sept. 14, 2023, Pennsylvania State Police began investigating Gibson after a 6-year-old girl told someone that Gibson showed her his "pee pee" and made "milk come out," as stated in the affidavit of probable cause. The abuse reportedly continued for four more days, when the child and her siblings were taken to Over The Rainbow - Children's Advocacy Center for an interview, according to the affidavit.

It was then that authorities learned that the abuse had gone on at Gibson's home, where the five children lived with their mother, since January 1, 2021, as detailed in the affidavit.

The 6-year-old girl, her 4-year-old sister, and her twin 2-year-old sisters were all vaginal and anal raped by Gibson numerous times according to the statements the older girl and the 4-year-old made at Over the Rainbow which were cited in the affidavit. When the girls felt pain he tried to convince them it was just a "tickle," according to the affidavit.

Their 7-year-old brother did not disclose being raped but he witnessed some of the assaults where Gibson would enter the young girls' room and leave the door open, police explained in the court documents.

The boy also said that his mom and Gibson would lay naked on top of each other on the couch in the living room where the five children were playing. "This occurred several times and would often occur before meals," police stated in the affidavit. He then described his mom and Gibson performing oral sex on each other again in the living room with him and all of his siblings in the room.

**The Concludes The Disturbing Details**

On Dec. 28 the criminal complaint we obtained was filed and the next day he was charged with the following 32 offenses and arrested:

Felony rape of child (four counts).

Felony statutory sexual assault - defendant age 11 years older (four counts).

Felony involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child (four counts).

Felony indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age (two counts).

Indecent Exposure (five counts).

Felony endangering the welfare of children when parent, guardian, or other commits offense (four counts).

Felony corruption of minors - defendant age 18 or above (nine counts).

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Annie Gomez Shockey at 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 29, according to his court docket. Judge Shockey set his bail at $500,000 cash, which he has failed to post so he remains in the Franklin County Prison. His preliminary hearing was held before Shockey at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 9.

His formal arraignment has been scheduled before the Honorable Judge Shawn D. Meyers at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, his updated docket details.

Pennsylvania State Police believe there might be more victims. Gibson has connections in York County, so they could be from that area. PSP is "seeking any other victims or people with more information," as stated in a police release.

Anyone with any further information on Gibson is asked to call PSP Trooper Trace in Chambersburg at 717-264-5161 and reference incident number PA23-1260731.

