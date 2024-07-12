Crash Clears On I-81 Near Chambersburg: PennDOT

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-81 just after Exit 10 - Marion, Guilford Township around 8:30 a.m. on July 12, according to PennDOT.

Traffic has backed by for miles as of 9 a.m., as seen on traffic cameras, and police were called to direct traffic.

PennDOT spokesperson David Thompson sent Daily Voice the following statement about the incident, reading in part:

"Northbound lane restriction was in place. One entrapment reported. [...] No injuries noted in the reports we received"

The crash fully cleared at 9:30 a.m., according to Thompson.

