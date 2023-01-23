Contact Us
Franklin Daily Voice serves Antrim Twp., Chambersburg, Greene Twp., Guilford Twp., Hamilton Twp., Southampton Twp., Washington Twp. & Waynesboro
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: First Projected Snowfall Totals Released For Midweek Storm Taking Aim On Region
Lifestyle

Penis Pizza For Valentine's Day At One Of Pittsburgh's 'Best Pizza Joints'

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The penis also known as "rocket ship" pizza at Lelulo's Pizzeria in Plum.
The penis also known as "rocket ship" pizza at Lelulo's Pizzeria in Plum. Photo Credit: Facebook/Lelulo's Pizzeria

Did we say penis? We meant "rocket ship" pizzas which are available at one of "Pittsburgh's Best Pizza Joints," according to Lelulo's Pizzeria.

The pizzeria is technically in Plum, but we'll let it slide as the crust, unique sauces, and bountiful tops, recently earned the joint the top ranking by Restaurant Gems of Pittsburgh.

When we think of Valentine's Day-themed treats we tend to think of heart shaped-boxes of chocolates or supposedly-aphrodisiac foods like oysters, but Pizza is a bit more of a crowd pleaser for those without a sweet tooth or with shell-fish allergies. 

The festively-unique pizza shape is marketed for everyone, "🍕Single,🍕Married,🍕Divorced." Other Valentine's Day shapes available include roses, heart, or "teetzas" presumably referring to female anatomy. 

The roses are pre-order only: 11.99 for 6, 22.99 for 12, according to Lelulo's Facebook

"Heart pizzas are $1 more than a regular pizza, rockets are $4 and so are the teetzas," the post states. "Orders open Friday the 20th if yinz wanna get ahead of planning!"

Everything is available on a "first come first serve" basis. 

The local-owned family business also makes Halloween themed-pizza, so be sure to save this link to order some pies in the fall. 

to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.