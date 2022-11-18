Lucky Pennsylvania Lottery Player Wins $5 Million From Scratch-Off Ticket

A top prize-winning "$5 Million Money Maker" lottery ticket was sold in Dauphin County on Friday, Nov. 18, according to lottery officials.

It sold at Giant Eagle, 5550 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, which will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

$5 Million Money Maker is a $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million. Players can learn more about the game by visiting the Lottery’s website or downloading the Official App.

This was the third of 5 top prizes of $5,000,000, less withholding.

Players find out if they've won any prizes by scanning their ticket at a Lottery retailer or with the ticket checker feature on the Lottery’s Official App.

Prizes expire one year from the sale date.

Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Anyone holding a winning ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the "Find a Retailer" section of the Lottery’s website here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Franklin and receive free news updates.